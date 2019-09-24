Bills' Harrison Phillips: Officially sent to IR
Phillips has been placed on injured reserve, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Phillips tore an ACL in this past weekend's game against the Bengals. He'll look to return to full health in time for training camp next summer.
