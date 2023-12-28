Phillips (back) practiced in full Thursday.

Phillips was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, but his ability to log a full session Thursday suggests that he should be able to suit up Sunday versus Green Bay. The veteran nose tackle has yet to miss a game over his two campaigns with the Vikings and has played at least 60 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each contest this season. Phillips has already tallied a career-best 82 tackles (41 solo) and 3.0 sacks in 2023.