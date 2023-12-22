Phillips (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.
The veteran nose tackle could be trending in the right direction to play Sunday, as he's gone from two DNPs to open Minnesota's week of practice to a limited session Friday. If Phillips is unable to suit up in Week 16, Khyiris Tonga would likely see increased snaps on the Vikings' defensive line.
