Phillips (back) was estimated as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice walk-through.

Phillips logged a DNP/DNP/LP progression during practice last week but was nonetheless able to suit up and tally his usual snap count Sunday versus Detroit. The nose tackle thus appears to have a good chance of suiting up this coming Sunday against the Packers, though his practice level over the final two days of Week 17 prep bears monitoring. Phillips has posted 82 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, through 15 games this season, both of which represent a career-high mark.