Phillips (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
The nose tackle practiced Friday after missing two sessions earlier in the week. Phillips has played in all 14 games this season, recording 74 tackles, including three sacks.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Managing back injury•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Gets back in sack column•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Eight tackles in season opener•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Posts another solid campaign•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Career-high 10 stops in win•