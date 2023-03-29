Phillips (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Bills on Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Phillips underwent surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff following the conclusion of the 2022 season, but it appears the Bills are confident the veteran defensive tackle will be healthy by training camp and re-signed him to another one-year deal. Phillips returned to Buffalo, where he played in 2018 and 2019, in 2022, totaling 20 tackles, two pass defenses and 1.5 sacks across 12 appearances (334 defensive snaps). If healthy, he figures to garner a similar rotational role in 2023, though Buffalo could certainly still add more pieces to its defensive line before training camp begins.