Shakir (illness) won't practice Sunday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Shakir will be absent for the start of the Bills' work week, as they prepare to play the Patriots on Thursday. The rookie receiver has seen his role increase as Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow continue to miss time due to ankle injuries. Most recently playing 45 percent of the team's offensive snaps on Thanksgiving, but he failed to see any targets, and he hasn't recorded a catch since Week 10 against the Vikings, then Week 6 against the Chiefs before that. He'll continue working to grab a larger target share Thursday against the New England, if he can recover in time to play.