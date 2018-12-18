The Bills placed Murphy (elbow) on injured reserve Tuesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Murphy was knocked out of Sunday's 14-13 win against the Lions with a dislocated elbow, an injury that coach Sean McDermott said he may be able to play with, according to Fairburn. That will not come to pass, though. With LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) also tending to health concerns, Keith Ford is left as the Bills' sole able-bodied back. Expect the team to be in the market for a free-agent signing at the position.

