Breida, signed by the Bills to a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason, will need to fend off challenges from Antonio Williams and Christian Wade for the last open spot in the Bills' backfield, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are expected to serve as the 1-2 punch to lead the backfield, while Taiwan Jones is expected to make the team simply by way of special teams prowess. Breida is one of the NFL's fastest running backs and has more experience than Williams and Wade, so the No. 3 job would appear to be his to lose. Breida also has more special teams experience than anyone else in the running back corps aside from Jones. With good hands to go with it all, Breida is at least worth keeping an eye on if he does make the team and injuries should strike Singletary or Moss, as was the case last season.