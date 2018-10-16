Bills' Matt Milano: Another strong outing
Milano posted eight tackles (three solo, two for loss) and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Texans.
Milano was in for all 61 defensive snaps, as his play has been superb in recent weeks to the point where the Bills didn't even put backup Ramon Humber into any defensive plays Sunday, something that had been happening earlier in the season when Milano's play was a bit shakier. Milano's not as much of a playmaker as teammate Tremaine Edmunds, but his three-down status to go with 42 tackles, three passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, 1.0 sacks and one interception all combine to make him IDP worthy.
