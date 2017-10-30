Bills' Mike Tolbert: Modest production behind McCoy
Tolbert carried the ball four times for 14 yards and caught one pass for minus-2 yards during Sunday's win over the Raiders.
The Bills finally have their run game working again, but they're also going to ride LeSean McCoy for most of the carries, as he's toted the rock 50 times over the last two games. Making matters worse, the Bills are keeping McCoy in near the end zone, as Tolbert's teammate now has three rushing scores the last two games after not having one for the first five games. Tolbert remains nothing more than insurance should McCoy get hurt.
