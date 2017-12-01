Bills' Mike Tolbert: Will miss Sunday's game

Tolbert (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

This will be his third straight missed game, as Travaris Cadet will continue to back up LeSean McCoy, and with his recent strong sub duty perhaps continue to eat into Tolbert's standing on the depth chart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories