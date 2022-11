Hines received just a handful of snaps on offense Sunday and did not record a catch or carry.

Hines did have a nice punt return for 18 yards, but as expected he's not going to have a major role in the offense until he gets up to speed with his new system and playbook. While Hines should start to get more looks in the passing game, Josh Allen and Devin Singletary should continue to pick up the bulk of the carries.