Jefferson was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's walk-through practice session due to a hip issue.
Jefferson usually pays 50-plus percent of the defensive snaps and only saw 44 percent in Monday's win over the 49ers, so the injury likely cropped up during the contest. We'll see if he can upgrade his participation later in the week as the Bills prepare for a battle of top teams when they meet the Steelers on Sunday night.
