Jefferson said Monday that he is recovering from surgery to repair two ruptures to his groin, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson also said that he plans to be ready for action before the Jets' training camp starts in the summer. Over 14 games in 2023, he recorded 34 tackles (13 solo) and a career-high six sacks.
More News
-
Jets' Quinton Jefferson: Done for season•
-
Jets' Quinton Jefferson: Won't return to Week 15 contest•
-
Jets' Quinton Jefferson: Questionable with hip injury•
-
Jets' Quinton Jefferson: Adds 1.5 sacks to push total to six•
-
Jets' Quinton Jefferson: Reaches deal with Jets•
-
Quinton Jefferson: Cut by Seattle•