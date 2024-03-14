Jefferson (groin) signed a one-year contract with the Browns on Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Jefferson will be playing for his fifth team in five years in 2024, after one-year stops with the Bills, Raiders, Seahawks and Jets. The veteran interior lineman had 34 combined tackles last season, including a career-high 6.0 sacks in 14 games, before suffering two ruptures to his groin, which required surgery and ended his season early.
