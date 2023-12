Jefferson had five tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons.

Jefferson's up to six sacks, which is a new career high for the 30-year-old defensive tackle, surpassing last season's mark of 5.5 with Seattle. He has 31 tackles (12 solo) and 12 quarterback hits while usually hovering around 50 percent of defensive snaps played in a rotational role on the Jets' robust defensive line.