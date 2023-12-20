Jefferson (hip) was placed on injured reserve by the Jets on Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg and John Pullano of the team's official website reports.

Jefferson suffered a hip injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and he'll now be sidelined for the rest of the 2023 regular season. The team signed Jalyn Holmes to the active roster to fill Jefferson's vacancy on the active roster. The 30-year-old will finish his campaign in New York with 34 tackles, including a career-high 6.0 sacks, over 14 contests.