Bills' T.J. Yates: Demoted to No. 3?
Rookie Nathan Peterman will serve as the No. 2 quarterback Thursday against the Eagles, and for now it looks like he's passed Yates for the top backup job behind Tyrod Taylor, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Yates doesn't offer much upside as a veteran who's never really shined in his two previous NFL stops, while Peterman is a rookie picked by the new regime and one that's starting to make a nice impression. The fact the Bills have a good amount of rebuilding to do seems to favor Peterman as well, though at least Yates still has time -- and three preseason games -- to reclaim his status.
