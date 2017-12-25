Yates left Monday's game against the Steelers in order to be evaluated for a concussion.

After he was sacked for the fourth time late in the first half, Yates needed assistance from the training staff to get off the field and was promptly examined in the blue sideline tent. If the diagnosis is confirmed, he'll have no chance to return to the contest, allowing backup Taylor Heinicke an opportunity to direct the offense.

