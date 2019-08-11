Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Shaky status?

Yeldon rushed two times for eight yards and hauled in his only target for 10 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Colts.

Perhaps more importantly, Yeldon had a costly fumble while the other Buffalo depth backs did more with their time. Yeldon has already been pushed to No. 4 on the depth chart due to the emergence of rookie Devin Singletary, and with Senorise Perry being a far better special teams player than Yeldon, the latter better step up his game if he wants to secure a roster spot. His pass-catching ability may be the one thing that saves him, given coordinator Brian Daboll's wish to have more short passing options spread out all over the field this season.

