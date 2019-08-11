Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Shaky status?
Yeldon rushed two times for eight yards and hauled in his only target for 10 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Colts.
Perhaps more importantly, Yeldon had a costly fumble while the other Buffalo depth backs did more with their time. Yeldon has already been pushed to No. 4 on the depth chart due to the emergence of rookie Devin Singletary, and with Senorise Perry being a far better special teams player than Yeldon, the latter better step up his game if he wants to secure a roster spot. His pass-catching ability may be the one thing that saves him, given coordinator Brian Daboll's wish to have more short passing options spread out all over the field this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...