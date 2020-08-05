White said Wednesday that he's undecided on whether or not he will play during the 2020 season, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports that White wants to evaluate the safety precautions at training camp before he makes a decision on playing in 2020. The superstar cornerback is entering his fourth pro season, and he's under contract through 2021 via a fifth-year team option on his rookie deal.