White (achilles) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The All-Pro cornerback was carted off the field during Buffalo's Week 4 win over Miami, and it was later confirmed that he suffered a tear in his right Achilles tendon. This makes two season-ending injuries in the last three years for White, as he tore his right ACL during the Bills' 2021 campaign. The 2022 first-round pick, Kaiir Elam, will likely see an uptick in work with White out for the remainder of the year.