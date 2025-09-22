Bills' Tre'Davious White: Records five stops in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White totaled five tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass in a 31-21 win over Miami on Thursday.
One of White's tackles went for a loss, as he took down Jaylen Waddle for a loss of three yards on a passing play in the third quarter. White was on the field for every one of the Bills' defensive snaps in the victory after missing Week 1 due to a groin injury and logging just 55 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 2.
