The Bills are slates to release White (Achilles), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

White, a two-time Pro Bowler, will be designated as a post-June 1 cut, a move that saves Buffalo $10.2 million in cap space with $6.2 million in dead money, and leaves White free to sign with another club at the start of the new league year. Formerly one of the league's best cornerbacks, questions now linger about White's health, as the right Achilles rear the All-Pro is currently recovering from represents one of two recent major injuries. His 2021 season came to an end due to an ACL tear.