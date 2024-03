White (Achilles) is expected to sign a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After spending his first seven years in Buffalo, White is traveling cross country for a fresh start in Los Angeles. Injuries have cut his previous two seasons short, including a torn Achilles on Oct. 1 of last season. It remains to be seen if he will be ready for the start of the 2024 campaign, but the 29-year-old projects to start at cornerback once his health allows it.