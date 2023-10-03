Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday that White will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn right Achilles' tendon in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

The standout cornerback has now succumbed to season-ending injuries twice in the past three seasons, as a torn ACL in his right knee cut short his 2021 campaign. White may face an even lengthier rehab for the Achilles tear, with the 28-year-old not guaranteed to be available for the start of the 2024 season. With White sidelined, Christian Benford and Dane Jackson are expected to serve as the Bills' starting outside cornerbacks while Taron Johnson continues to operate as the team's top slot corner.