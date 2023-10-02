White is believed to have torn his Achilles in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Dolphins, though he will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm, Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com reports.

White has likely suffered his second season-ending injury in three years, as he tore his ACL in Week 11 of the 2021 season. If White indeed has a torn Achilles, Taron Johnson or Dane Jackson will likely slide into a starting cornerback role on the outside.