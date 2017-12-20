Bills' Tre'Davious White: Interception in win
White recorded seven tackles (three solo), three pass defensed and one interception in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
White now has three interceptions over the past four games. His seven tackles mark a new career-high, brining his season-total to 57 (45 solo). He'll now face one of the toughest tasks on the season, trying to contain Tom Brady and Patriots' passing attack.
