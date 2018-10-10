Bills' Tre'Davious White: Limited with ankle issue
White was listed as limited during Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, the Bills' official site reports.
Usually a limited practice so early in the week yields an active status come Sunday, but we'll keep an eye on the shutdown corner's status nonetheless. White has one of the better matchups for football purists to watch this week when he puts his talents to the test against Houston's DeAndre Hopkins, something that's not easy to do with two good ankles.
