White (back) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
White had his practice reps limited last week due to a shoulder injury, but his current back issue appears to be a new development. The 25-year-old has lived up to his reputation as one of the top cornerbacks in the league through four games, so it would be a huge blow for Buffalo's secondary if he were to miss any time. It's worth noting, though, that White has played 100 percent of defensive snaps in back-to-back games, so the Bills could also be allowing him a bit of rest.
