Murphy (groin) won't play in Friday's tilt against Cleveland.

Murphy missed last week's game due to a groin injury. He was hopeful to return to game action after making it back to practice earlier this week but he appears to have aggravated the issue. Look for Shaq Lawson to see some extra snaps once again with Murphy out.

