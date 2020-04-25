Play

Bills' Tyler Bass: Sixth-round Buffalo selection

The Bills selected Bass in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 188th overall.

Bass (5-foot-10, 185) was a three-year starting kicker at Georgia State, where he made 54 of 68 field goals (79.4 percent). He'll compete with Steven Hauschka and Kaare Vedvik.

