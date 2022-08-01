Teammate Devin Singletary recently said Moss has been "looking good" in training camp and is "getting back to himself" after a disappointing 2021, Dom Tibbetts of WKBW reports.

Singletary implies that Moss had a tough time coming back from ankle surgery after his 2020 rookie season, helping to explain the loss of production (and role) last year. There's more competition for playing time after the Bills used a second-round pick on potential passing-down back James Cook, but it's possible Moss could earn a role of his own and force a three-way committee to start the season. ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg believes Moss is "trending toward" having a role in the Bills offense under new coordinator Ken Dorsey,