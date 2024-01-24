Moss said Tuesday that he would be interested in re-signing with the Colts this offseason, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 2020 third-round draft pick enjoyed a mini-breakout in the final year of his rookie contract, making eight starts for an Indianapolis offense that didn't have Jonathan Taylor in Weeks 1 through 4 and 13 through 15. Taylor's absences allowed Moss to set career highs for snaps, carries, targets, rushing yards and touchdowns, though the 26-year-old finished out his season with only six touches on 11 snaps in a 23-19 loss to the Texans in Week 18 while Taylor took on 32 touches for 196 yards across 51 snaps. It's hard to say if free agency will offer Moss a chance to compete for a starting job elsewhere, but he would have to settle for a clear reserve role if he returns to Indianapolis and if Taylor is healthy to begin the 2024 season.