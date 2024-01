Moss (forearm) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans after practicing fully Wednesday and Thursday.

Moss has missed two straight games, but after closing Week 18 prep with a pair of full practices, th running back appears to be trending toward being available Saturday. If he's confirmed as active ahead of Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, Moss should reclaim his role as Jonathan Taylor's top backup.