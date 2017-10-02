Jones caught just one of his five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

The rookie was given a starting role out of the gate, but continues to struggle with both developing a rapport with Tyrod Taylor and hauling in the catch when he does get a look. There's still hope for Jones, as coach Sean McDermott says he's pleased by some of the things he's doing as he builds up his learning curve. Jones might be counted on in the coming weeks, in fact, as fellow starter Jordan Matthews needs thumb surgery. Jones could end up providing dirt-cheap value simply based on volume.