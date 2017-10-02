Bills' Zay Jones: Poor performances mount
Jones caught just one of his five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
The rookie was given a starting role out of the gate, but continues to struggle with both developing a rapport with Tyrod Taylor and hauling in the catch when he does get a look. There's still hope for Jones, as coach Sean McDermott says he's pleased by some of the things he's doing as he builds up his learning curve. Jones might be counted on in the coming weeks, in fact, as fellow starter Jordan Matthews needs thumb surgery. Jones could end up providing dirt-cheap value simply based on volume.
More News
-
Bills' Zay Jones: Shut out in win over Denver•
-
Bills' Zay Jones: Can't haul in game-changing catch•
-
Bills' Zay Jones: Held to one catch•
-
Bills' Zay Jones: Targeted eight times•
-
Bills' Zay Jones: Role potentially clearer with Boldin retirement•
-
Bills' Zay Jones: Makes impact in second preseason game•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...