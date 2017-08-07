Marquez was waived by the Rams on Monday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Marquez had been dealing with a knee injury for much of training camp and just wasn't able to prove himself on the field. There's a chance he can find a new home elsewhere, but he'll have to stay healthy if he is able to do so.

