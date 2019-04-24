Robison signed a one-day contract with the Vikings on Wednesday and subsequently announced his retirement from the NFL, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press reports.

Robison spent his entire 11-year career in Minnesota after the team drafted him in the fourth round in 2007. He missed just three games in his career and started 95 contests from 2011 to 2016, ultimately finishing with 206 tackles, 60 sacks and 13 forced fumbles during his career.