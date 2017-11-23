Vikings' Brian Robison: Active vs. Vikings
Robison (back) is active for Thursday's game against the Lions.
After being a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Robison has officially been made active for Thursday's matchup with Detroit. Robison will once again be used as a reserve defensive end alongside Stephen Weatherly.
