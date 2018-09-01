Vikings' Brian Robison: Released by Minnesota
Robison was released by the Vikings on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Despite re-structuring his contract to remain in Minnesota, the organization elected to part ways with the 35-year-old defensive end after 11 seasons together. Robison saw a major decline in his snap count last year, but still managed to rack up 20 tackles and four sacks in 15 games. The Vikings will clear just over $1 million in salary cap space with his release.
