Robison was released by the Vikings on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Despite re-structuring his contract to remain in Minnesota, the organization elected to part ways with the 35-year-old defensive end after 11 seasons together. Robison saw a major decline in his snap count last year, but still managed to rack up 20 tackles and four sacks in 15 games. The Vikings will clear just over $1 million in salary cap space with his release.

More News
Our Latest Stories