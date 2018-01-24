Vikings' Brian Robison: Collects tackle in loss
Robison accounted for his third tackle of the postseason, but the Eagles' backfield racked up 110 yards on the ground against the Vikings in Sunday's 38-7 blowout.
Robison has seen his role diminish in his 11th year as a Viking, starting in just one game after starting in all 51 of Minnesota's regular-season and postseason games between 2013 and 2016. As the only remaining member of the 2009 team that reached the NFC championship, Robison will look to help guide this third-ranked scoring defense back to the playoffs in 2018.
