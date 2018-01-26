Vikings' Brian Robison: Collects four sacks in 11th season with Minnesota
Robison racked up four sacks and 20 combined tackles in 2017.
Robison's tackles and sacks were his fewest since 2010. The veteran still managed to play in 15 regular season games, a number he hasn't dipped below his entire career. With Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter the now starting on the edges, Robison has moved into more of a backup role on the defensive line, a position he should find himself in again during the final year of his contract in 2018.
More News
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...