Robison racked up four sacks and 20 combined tackles in 2017.

Robison's tackles and sacks were his fewest since 2010. The veteran still managed to play in 15 regular season games, a number he hasn't dipped below his entire career. With Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter the now starting on the edges, Robison has moved into more of a backup role on the defensive line, a position he should find himself in again during the final year of his contract in 2018.