Vikings' Brian Robison: Expected to retire after season
Robison said that this season would "more than likely" be his last, Chris Tomasson of The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.
Robison is entering his 12th NFL season. He's played all of them for the Vikings and has been a consistent contributor along the defensive line. The veteran lineman said that he would have a definite answer regarding his pending retirement in August, but it would be a surprise to see him take the field again in 2019. Robison is again slotted to be a backup defensive end after wracking up 4.0 sacks in 2017.
