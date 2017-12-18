Vikings' Brian Robison: Has two sacks Sunday
Robison had four total tackles and two sacks in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Robison has seen his playing time decline this season as the Vikings try to keep him fresh at age 34. However, he can still make an impact in the pass rush.
