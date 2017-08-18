Broncos' A.J. Derby: Held out with back contusion
Derby was held out of practice on Thursday due to a lower-back contusion, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Fortunately for Derby, head coach Vance Joseph quickly came out and assured the injury is "nothing serious at all." Derby has had a strong showing in Denver since joining the team in the middle of last season. He has a chance to earn the Week 1 starting role, and his current injury shouldn't impact him at all in that regard.
