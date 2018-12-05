The Dolphins placed Derby (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Derby appeared in only four games this season, as he dealt with foot and knee injuries throughout the year. The 27-year-old ends his season with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Nick O'Leary and Mike Gesicki should see increased workloads to finish out the season.

