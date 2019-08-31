A.J. Derby: Cut by Saints
Derby was cut by the Saints on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Derby joined the Saints this offseason after stints with the Dolphins, Broncos and Patriots. New Orleans cut Derby, and the team seems fine with its tight end trio of Jared Cook, Josh Hill and Dan Arnold.
