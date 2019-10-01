Chubb (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

After tearing his ACL during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, this move was expected. The team is planning on using a committee approach in his place for now, as Malik Reed and Justin Hollins will rotate with recently acquired Jeremiah Attaochu at strongside linebacker. Chubb will look to recover before the 2020 opener.