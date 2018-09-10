Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Hits Russell Wilson
Chubb recorded three tackles and was credited with 0.5 sacks during Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.
Chubb and safety Darian Stewart collapsed on Russell Wilson during the Seahawks' first drive, getting the rookie on the board early. It wasn't a perfect debut for Chubb -- he set the edge well on multiple occasions, but was caught out of position once or twice in coverage. After the game, Von Miller, who finished the game with three sacks and two forced fumbles, credited Chubb, Derek Wolfe, and others for helping free him up. If Chubb keeps posing a threat, that should open up Denver's other rushers.
